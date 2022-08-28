Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Tracy John Duhon, 10100 Longside Road, to Tiffany Gary Romero, 124 Avenue Belle Terre.
Cy Phillip Kipp, 510 Terrell Court, to Katelyn Marie Sumrall, 510 Terrell Court.
Nickolas James Labbe, 1300 Charity St., Abbeville, to Karla Adaly Lopez Chaparro, 1300 Charity St., Abbeville.
Clyde James Wiltz, 1818 Neco Town Road, to Michelle Watts Leopaul, 1818 Neco Town Road.
Kenneth Ambrose Blanchard Jr., P. O. Box 357, Cade, to Tangi Burleigh Gary, P. O. Box 357, Cade.
Lee Perry Steward, 1028 Julia St., to Belinda Theresa Hall, 1028 Julia St.
Ian Christopher Lewis, 120 Carter St., to Mona Lisa Russell, 120 Carter St.
Eduardo Luis Acosta Jr., 1810 Ryan Ave., to Tabathia E. Segura, 1810 Ryan Ave.
Leroy James Joseph Jr., 5100 Bent Tree Loop, Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Roy Ann Kinchen Brownridge, 5100 Bent Tree Loop, Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Torin Syris Benoit, 900 Mississippi St., to Barbararan Victoria Watkins, 900 Mississippi St.
Trae’Thomas Gonsoulin, 3418 W. Old Spanish Trail, to Passion Daleoshia Spriggins, 2101 Avenue F, Dickinson, Texas.