Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Jose Porfirio Villarreal, 324 Oak Hill Lane, Youngsville, to Karol Milissa Rodriguez Suira, 324 Oak Hill Lane, Youngsville.
William Schwing Patout IV, 3014 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette, to Beverly Ann Moore, 3014 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette.
Leandro Luis Palmature, 2911 Coteau Road, to Kiayla Elizabeth Hall, 2011 Coteau Road.
Marcus Ray Sophus, 526 Silver St., to Lakeshea Rynell Simon, 526 Silver St.
Gunner Anthony Miguez, 501 Wildcat Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, to Claire Eline Brewer, 501 Wildcat Drive, Nashville, Tennessee.
Bounkong L. Chanthavong, 6 Shepard Lane, Franklin, to Angela Kinchen Anderson, 6 Shepard Lane, Franklin.
Lawrence Gilbret, 404 Kathryn St., to Kina Charvette Paul, 404 Kathryn St.
John Cellers Potts Jr., P. O. Box 422, St. Martinville, to Brittany Lasheryl Bailey, P. O. Box 422, St. Martinville.
Mark Joseph Lancon, 1509 Nesbitt, to Annette Melancon Faul, 1509 Nesbitt.
Corey Lance Halsell, 613 Oak Manor Drive, to Amy Catherine Girouard, 613 Oak Manor Drive.
Esteban Benedicto Umana Gonzalez, 7100 Leleux Road, to Jennifer Bernicia Palacios, 7100 Leleux Road.
Mourad Saidi, 130 Psalm Court, Youngsville, to Khemphone Khamvongsa, 130 Psalm Court, Youngsville.
David Harold Kimble, 2088 Conkie Court, Riverdale, Georgia, to Keturah Kuwunda Samihamba, 2088 Conkie Court, Riverdale, Georgia.
