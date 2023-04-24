Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Jacob Michael Rogers, 626 E. Main St., to Alyssa Marie Wirick, 626 E. Main St.
Roberto Carlos Ochoa Rosado, 218 W. St. Peter St., to Esmeralda Mendoza, 218 W. St. Peter St.
Eric Jones, 1217 Cypremort Road, Franklin, to Yvette Marie Youman, 1217 Cypremort Road, Franklin.
Kody Michael Guidry, 102 St. Major St., Youngsville, to Victoria Alyse Thibodeaux, 221 Maureen Drive, Youngsville.
Bradley James Lewis Jr., 2500 Brittany Drive, to Bre’Annah C’Year Dugas, 1010 Shelton Ave.
Seth Edward Esponge, 310 Lynn St., Delcambre, to Leah Katherine Richard, 310 Lynn St., Delcambre.
Dylan Clay Breaux, 125 Dogwood Pass, Woodworth, to Natasha Russell Lacombe, 125 Dogwood Pass, Woodworth.
Blake Michael Lopez, 733 Hummingbird Lane, to Hannah Michaelle Jester, 733 Hummingbird Lane.
William Jude Guidry, 611, Jacqueline Drive, to Erin Genee’ Poche, 611 Jacqueline Drive.
Angelina Denise Moore, 402 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville, to Randi Ja’Nae Romero, 402 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville.
Jason Brandon Stell, 1527 Nagle St., Houston, Texas, to Jennifer Claire Dupre, 1527 Nagle St., Houston, Texas.
Hunter Antoine Verret, 6155 Sienna Trails, Beaumont, Texas, to Malia Nichole Schexnayder, 6155 Sienna Trails, Beaumont, Texas.
Henry Edward Thomas Jr., 1952 Shoaf Drive, Irving, Texas, to Summer Kentrell Lively, 1952 Shoaf Drive, Irving, Texas.