Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Charley Forgey Driskill, 1730 River Road, Berwick, to Tanya Marguerite Acosta, 1730 River Road, Berwick.
Philip Joseph Hudson, 502 McIllhenny St., to Lindsay Ann Gault, 502 McIllhenny St.
Brennon David Billiot, 140 Evergreen Lane, Gainesboro, Tennessee, to Ashley Rene Guidry, 140 Evergreen Lane, Gainesboro, Tennessee.
Jahcobi Melic’Ward, 1018 Onstead St., Morgan City, to Kaylynn Rose Driskill, 1018 Onstead St., Morgan City.
Kerry Paul Louviere Jr., 1206 French St., to Kylie Paige Guidry, 410 Ashton St.
Dakoda Ray Gordon, 3761 Fifth St., Berwick, to Katelyn Marie Voisan, 3761 Fifth St., Berwick.
Kadeem Amed Evans, 278 Inez Drive, Jeanerette, to Tiffany Morgan Sanders, 278 Inez Drive, Jeanerette.
Kendall Nathan George, 1443 Washington St., Jeanerette, to Shalisa Simone Narcisse, 1443 Washington St., Jeanerette.
Jeffery Patrick Fremin, 1001 E. Dale St., to Celeste Angelle Hardy, 1001 E. Dale St.
Troy Anthony Angelle, 1011 St. Peter St., Breaux Bridge, to Tisa Dawn Marie Wiltz, 1011 St. Peter St., Breaux Bridge.
John Anthony Hartman Jr., 709 Kem St., Patterson, to Kayla Marie Crochet, 709 Kem St., Patterson.
Lashawn Maria Antoine, 322 Deare St., to Jaleese Marie Jones, 322 Deare St.
Kyle Joseph Wayne Battaglio, 1204 Degravelle Road, Jeanerette, to Elizabeth Lexie Louviere, 1204 Degravelle Road, Jeanerette.
Danny Carl Williams Jr., 439 Leo St., Patterson, to Brandi Michele Maze, 439 Leo St., Patterson.
Jacob Paul Lapeyrouse, 611 Ernest St., to Julia Christine Arceneaux, 611 Ernest St.
Chuaug Chyun Chent, 100 Joshua Circle, Lafayette, to Hui Huan Hu, 8F-9 No. 369 Chongde Ninth Road, Taichung City, Taiwan.
Ernesto Veloz Perez, 301 Grizzaffe, Morgan City, to Irma Solis Pina, 301 Grizzaffe, Morgan City.
William Henry Haff, 2001 Trina St., Patterson, to Terri Lynn Williams, 2001 Trina St., Patterson.
