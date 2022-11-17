bibleweek.jpg
National Bible Week runs from Nov. 20 - 26.

Reading scripture can be an integral part of participating in one's religion and bringing a faithful community together. Scripture is an essential component of weekly faith services, but the Bible can be embraced any day of the week.

Many may be surprised to discover that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt first declared the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week in 1941. National Bible Week encourages people to read the Bible or listen to its verses.



