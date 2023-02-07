Big Game Day snacking is an art form, with planning and preparation as elaborate as any other holiday feast.
You roast wings, carve cold cuts, stuff sandwiches, mash avocados, chop veggies, and bake desserts. Clearly a more casual event than the sophisticated Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Year’s Eve dinner, game day snacking still requires creativity and variety to satisfy all.
While planning your football party lineup, include yummy, healthful snacks you can make in a snap, like these popcorn recipes from the Popcorn Board. In mere minutes— by tossing a few flavor-packed ingredients over popcorn— you’ll have a flavorful snack that’s a cinch to tackle in the kitchen. And your guests will appreciate munching on some healthier options throughout the day.
Whole-grain popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories and contains energy-producing carbohydrates to keep you going all day long, so you can cheer on your team even into overtime.
Sriracha Lime Popcorn
Ingredients:
3 quarts popped popcorn
1/2 teaspoon minced lime zest
2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
1 tablespoon hot chili sriracha sauce
2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
1. Place popcorn in a large bowl. Sprinkle popcorn with lime zest.
2. Mix butter, sriracha sauce and lime juice. Drizzle over popcorn and toss. Sprinkle with salt; toss again and serve immediately.
Super Spicy Popcorn Snack
Ingredients:
8 cups air-popped popcorn
Butter-flavored cooking spray
1 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
1. Combine mustard, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; mix well.
2. Spray popcorn lightly with butter-flavored cooking spray; immediately sprinkle with seasonings and toss to coat and
mix.
3. If desired, place popcorn and seasonings in zip-style bag and shake to coat.