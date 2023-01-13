unnamed (1)
Trudy (pictured) and Danny Louviere of 1203 Christopher Street win January's Azalea Garden Club's Iberia Beautification Award.

The Azalea Garden Club awarded the Iberia Beautification Award for January 2023 to Trudy and Danny Louviere of 1203 Christopher Street.

Among the plants found in the yard are liriope, knockout roses, boxwood, banana, magnolia, camellia, lily of the Nile, and various ornamental shrubs. Pictured is Trudy Louviere.



