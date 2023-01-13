Louviere's yard captures the Azalea Beautifiction Award STAFF REPORTS Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Trudy (pictured) and Danny Louviere of 1203 Christopher Street win January's Azalea Garden Club's Iberia Beautification Award. Image provided by Roxy Blanton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Azalea Garden Club awarded the Iberia Beautification Award for January 2023 to Trudy and Danny Louviere of 1203 Christopher Street.Among the plants found in the yard are liriope, knockout roses, boxwood, banana, magnolia, camellia, lily of the Nile, and various ornamental shrubs. Pictured is Trudy Louviere.Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Azalea Garden Club Trudy Louviere Botany Boxwood Yard Iberia Beautification Award Garden Clubs Inc. Lily Of The Nile See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian January 13, 2023 12 hrs ago Most Popular Biologists, bass fishermen rejoice as hydrilla returns to Toledo Bend Shutdown corner Clay of St. Martinsville makes college decision Mercury’s unveils its first all-electric outboard motor at tech show in Vegas Iberia Mall acquired by Alexandria firm Randall-Bashay proves to be a leader on and off the court for NISH Saturday night New Iberia shooting now a homicide investigation Limiting porn in Louisiana: 'This is not your father's Playboy' Peltier races to top spot at New Iberia Pinewood Derby ARREST REPORTS Savoie to appear on Kelly Clarkson Monday