Bayou Teche area competitors with 4-H and FFA livestock projects and others from across Louisiana came together to participate in the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show held Feb. 11 to 18 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
In all, 31 different 4-H members from Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin or Vermilion Parish either presented grand champions, reserve champion or placed with their livestock.
Dwayne Nunez, AgCenter livestock show manager, reported that 1,840 youths exhibited 2,031 breeding animals, 1,017 market animals, 223 pens of broilers and 692 exhibition birds.
These 4-H and FFA youth spend countless hours preparing to showcase their prize animals as well as their livestock knowledge and skills through participation in parish, district and, ultimately, the state livestock show.
Toby Lepley, AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said this annual event showcases the state’s livestock industry as well as the 4-H and FFA members’ showmanship skills.
“The LSU AgCenter is honored each year to sponsor the state livestock show for our 4-H and FFA members in Louisiana,” Lepley said. “For more than 85 years, the livestock show has allowed our youth to showcase Louisiana-raised livestock, but even more, an opportunity for youth to gain valuable life skills to help prepare them for successful futures.”
Tara Smith, interim director of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, said that the state livestock show is one of the jewels in the crown of Louisiana 4-H.
“Livestock continues to be one of our signature 4-H projects in the state,” she said. “The state livestock show is the culmination of much hard work and discipline and an opportunity for our youth to showcase their projects and to be recognized for their successes.”
Nunez added, “Each year’s livestock shows feature some the best livestock and poultry in the country, but the true purpose of these livestock and poultry shows and activities is not to only showcase championship livestock. These shows, using livestock and poultry projects, are the tools used to develop championship youth.”
Lepley and Nunez added that a lot of hard work and countless hours are invested in each of the livestock projects displayed, and they said the AgCenter is truly grateful to the donors and supporters who value the youths’ time and dedication by sponsoring awards.
Below are the 31 area 4-H members who placed. All information below is provided by the LSU Ag Center.
LSU STATE BREEDING BEEF SHOW
• Senior Beef Breeding Showmanship Champion Reid Lovell St. Mary
• Beef Premier Exhibitor – 5th Place Isaac Duhon Vermilion
• Reserve Champion La. Bred Grey Brahman Bull Isaac Duhon Vermilion
• Grand Champion Red Brahman Bull Audrey Duhon Vermilion
• Reserve Champion La. Bred Red Brahman Bull Luke McClain Vermilion
• Reserve Champion Red Brahman Female Paityn Maryin Vermilion
• Reserve Champion La. Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull Tayler Guidry Vermilion
LSU STATE MINIATURE BEEF SHOW
• Grand Champion La. Bred Miniature AOB Bull Annalise Arnaud St Martin
LSU STATE DAIRY SHOW
• Reserve Champion AOB James Gauthier St Martin
• Reserve Champion La. Bred AOB James Gauthier St Martin
• Reserve Senior Champion AOB James Gauthier St Martin
• Reserve Senior Champion La. Bred AOB James Gauthier St Martin
LSU STATE GOAT SHOW
• LMGA/LCES Intermediate Market Goat Showmanship Champion Everette Hulin Vermilion
• LMGA/LCES Junior Breeding Dairy Goat Showmanship Champion Camille Pridgen Vermilion
• Reserve Champion Mytonics Buck Emma Claire Latiolais Iberia
• Reserve Champion La. Bred Mytonics Buck Emma Claire Latiolais Iberia
• Reserve Champion La. Bred Mytonics Doe Emma Claire Latiolais Iberia
• Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe Cheyenne Earnest Vermilion
• Grand Champion La. Bred Nigerian Dwarf Doe Cheyenne Earnest Vermilion
• Reserve Champion AOB Dairy Buck Kobe Earnest Vermilion
LSU STATE EXHIBITION POULTRY SHOW
• Poultry Premier Exhibitor – 4th Place null null Chacelyn Peltier Iberia
• Supreme (Best Bird of Show) Bantam – Black Old English Game Cockerel Colton Romero Iberia
• Grand Champion Standard White Plymouth Rock Pullet Jace Freeman Vermilion
• Grand Champion Bantam Black Old English Game Cockerel Colton Romero Iberia
• Grand Champion American White Plymouth Rock Pullet Jace Freeman Vermilion
• Grand Champion AOSB Black Ameraucanas Pullet Marissa Gaspard Vermilion
• Grand Champion Game Black Old English Game Cockerel Colton Romero Iberia
• Reserve Champion Modern Game Modern Game Birchen Pullet Breeah Battaglio St. Mary
• Grand Champion AOCCL Dark Cornish Hen Colton Romero Iberia
LSU STATE BREEDING SHEEP SHOW
• Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe Emily Vidalier Vermilion
• Grand Champion Katahdin Ewe Brinley Saltzman Vermilion
• Grand Champion La. Bred Katahdin Ewe Brinley Saltzman Vermilion
• Reserve Champion La. Bred Katahdin Ewe Brinley Saltzman Vermilion
• Grand Champion AOB Ewe Emma Claire Latiolais Iberia
LSU STATE MARKET LAMB SHOW
• LSPA/LCES Intermediate Sheep Showmanship Champion Everette Hulin Vermilion
• Sheep Premier Exhibitor – 5th Place Elijah Homan Iberia
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb Everette Hulin Vermilion
• Grand Champion Hampshire Lamb Everette Hulin Vermilion
• Reserve Champion Black Face AOB and Crosses Lamb Grayson Broussard Iberia
• Grand Champion La. Bred Black Face AOB and Crosses Lamb Garrett Goutierrez Iberia
LSU STATE BREEDING SWINE SHOW
• Grand Champion Hampshire Gilt Cooper Miller Vermillion
• Grand Champion Yorkshire Gilt Shawnderic Conner St Mary
LSU STATE MARKET HOG SHOW
• Swine Premier Exhibitor – 3rd Place Benjamin Robicheaux St Mary
• Swine Premier Exhibitor – 5th Place Chacelynn Peltier Iberia
• Grand Champion Market Hog Katie Domingue Vermillion
• Reserve Champion Market Hog Kennedy Marceaux Vermillion
• Grand Champion La. Bred Market Hog Kennedy Marceaux Vermillion
• Grand Champion La. Bred Duroc Hog Cooper Miller Vermillion
• Grand Champion AOB Hog Paityn Martin Vermillion
• Grand Champion La. Bred AOB Hog Paityn Martin Vermillion
• Grand Champion Barrow - Medium Weight Katie Domingue Vermillion
• Grand Champion Barrow - Heavy Weight Kennedy Marceaux Vermillion
• Grand Champion La. Bred Barrow - Heavy Weight Kennedy Marceaux Vermillion
• Grand Champion Barrow Katie Domingue Vermillion
• Reserve Champion Barrow Kennedy Marceaux Vermillion
• Grand Champion La. Bred Barrow Kennedy Marceaux Vermillion
• Reserve Champion La. Bred Cross Gilt - Light Weight Rhayli Robicheaux St Martin
• Grand Champion Cross Gilt – Medium Weight Durks Dumond Vermillion