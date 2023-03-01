livestock
Buy Now

Winners of Market Animal awards pose for a group photo with sponsors of the awards. The winners are from left, Hayden Daigle, Ascension Parish; Katie Domingue, Vermilion Parish; Ellie Thames, Richland Parish; Eleanor Straney, Lafourche Parish; Emma Bourgeois, Calcasieu Parish; Blair Page, Livingston Parish; Kennedy Marceaux, Vermilion Parish; Mia Parks, Livingston Parish; Guy Hayes, Allen Parish; Dyland Blanchard, Lafayette Parish; and Luke Domingue, Lafayette Parish. 

 Photo by Olivia McClure/LSU AgCenter

Bayou Teche area competitors with 4-H and FFA livestock projects and others from across Louisiana came together to participate in the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show held Feb. 11 to 18 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

In all, 31 different 4-H members from Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin or Vermilion Parish either presented grand champions, reserve champion or placed with their livestock.



Tags