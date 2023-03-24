Local 4-H youth earn multiple ribbons at state rabbit show STAFF REPORTS Mar 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The winners of the 2023 LSU AgCenter 4-H and FFA State Rabbit Show have been announced and eight of them come from the Bayou Teche area.Rodney Johnson, AgCenter agent in Rapides Parish, said the show, which was held at the State Evacuation Shelter in Alexandria, welcomed 485 exhibition rabbits and eight meat pens.Hundreds of hard-working exhibitors showed off all the skills acquired through their rabbit project work.The Gerry Lane Premier exhibitor contest highlights the exhibitor’s knowledge level in the rabbit project, and had more than 80 entries, Johnson said.The showmanship contest sponsored by Nutrien, which featured the exhibitor’s knowledge level and handling, had more than 95 entries.“With over 200 4-H and FFA exhibitors participating, it was a fun-filled, educational experience for all,” Johnson said.Below are the eight local 4-H members who placed in a variety of rabbit categories:• Senior Rabbit Showmanship 5th Place 4-H Bradlie Debnam St. Martin• Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship 1st Place 4-H Molly Bordelon Vermillion• Junior Rabbit Showmanship 3rd Place 4-H Aubrey Prioux St. Martin• Junior Rabbit Showmanship 9th Place 4-H Andi Alvarez St. Martin• Rabbit Senior Premier Exhibitor – 4th Place 4-H Bradlie Debnam St. Martin• Rabbit Junior Premier Exhibitor – 4th Place 4-H Aubrey Prioux St. Martin• Rabbit Junior Premier Exhibitor – 9th Place 4-H Andi Alvarez St. Martin• Champion Meat Pen 4-H Bradlie Debnam St. Martin• Reserve Champion Meat Pen 4-H Aubrey Prioux St. Martin• Dwarf Papillon Best of Breed 4-H Black Doe Molly Bordelon Vermilion• Flemish Giant Best of Breed 4-H Light Grey Doe Landen Fontenot Iberia• Mini Satin Best of Breed 4-H Chinchilla Doe Ethan Meche St. Martin• Mini Satin Best Opposite of Breed 4-H Broken Buck Ethan Meche St. Martin• Silver Marten Best of Breed 4-H Blue Doe Olivia Trahan Vermilion• Silver Marten Best Opposite of Breed 4-H Blue Buck Nicholas Trahan, Jr. Vermilion Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Agriculture Job Market The Economy Trade Art Politics Most Popular NISH class of '78 reunion set for April 15 Dental practice relocates following tornado damage Begnaud's honored with New Iberia Garden Club March Garden of the Month Albania Mansion to host Creole Fest BREAKING: Man wanted in New Iberia for attempted murder of female caught in St. Martin Parish Senior Spotlight: Nevaeh Courville Proposed bond renewal to relocate Anderson Middle, upgrade schools Local athletes take Boston by storm at New Balance Indoor Nationals PHOTO GALLERY: Another amazing 2023 Plein Air Awards Missing New Iberia man found dead in St. Martin Parish