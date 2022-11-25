leafmulch
Leaves make an excellent mulch in the fall and winter and as they break down they add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.

 Heather Kirk-Ballard / LSU AgCenter

The leaves are falling all over the state now. There are several things you can do with those leaves. One great way to use those leaves to your — and your plants’ — benefit is to use leaf litter as mulch.

When you consider it, one of the best mulches on the market is essentially waste material dropped by pines. Pine needles are gathered and sold at a premium. Why not use what you have in your yard?



