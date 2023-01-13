Your lawn or turfgrass may be the last thing on your mind right now — but it’s no time to sit back on your laurels. Lawns are in their winter dormancy, and we have all enjoyed the reprieve from lawn mowing. But it won’t be long before our lawns literally “spring” back to life.

If you want to give your turfgrass a leg up this spring, it’s time to get to work now. Despite our lawns’ winter slumber, weeds are still at work. If you look out into the lawn, you will likely see plenty of weeds.



