Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

July is a tough month for plants. Heat and high humidity often lead to an increase in disease and insect pressures. Despite the increased stress, many plants are still performing well — and July can be a productive month for us as gardeners.

Throughout the U.S., National Smart Irrigation Month is observed in July. This program was designed to promote the conservation of one of our most precious resources: water. Efficient irrigation offers social, economic and environmental benefits, and you can learn more about implementing these tools and strategies at www.irrigation.org.



Tags