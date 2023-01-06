80DDDFD9-C54B-44BE-8194-56E100E5BDFAjpeg
Buy Now

Plant trials are held at the Hammond Research Station. Visit the website for new plant variety recommendations.

 LSU AgCenter file photo

Happy New Year! It may be your same old garden, but it’s a whole new year, and this a great time to start the planning process of what needs to be done in the landscape. Many people like to tackle new things in the New Year, and the garden is an excellent place to start.

Gardening, by virtue of the natural order of things, is dictated by the growing season. Each season can provide opportunity for new annual plants such as vegetables and seasonal color for the landscape. Trying new varieties can be fun. Additionally, perennials can and will eventually die at some point and require a change. Do your research now during the garden downtime of winter.



Tags