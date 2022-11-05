She loves me

She Loves me performances are scheduled December 9 to 18.

IPAL held a celebration of its 2021-2022 Hits & Hilarity season, the Essie Awards.

Some of IPAL's best talent entertained the crowd at the Essanee Theater with renditions of songs from the past season's shows, as well as a selection from the opening show of this season.



