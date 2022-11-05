IPAL held a celebration of its 2021-2022 Hits & Hilarity season, the Essie Awards.
Some of IPAL's best talent entertained the crowd at the Essanee Theater with renditions of songs from the past season's shows, as well as a selection from the opening show of this season.
Nick Best and Drew Hoffpauir acted as emcees. Following is the list of award winners:
Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management - Bo Belanger for The Producers
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design - Jade Duthu for The Producers
Outstanding Achievement in Technical Design - Mitch Johnson and Drew Hoffpauir for The Producers
Outstanding Achievement in Set Construction and Design - Mike Bonin, Kaligh Lay and Ian Bonin for The Producers
Outstanding Ensemble Member - Brady Kidder in The Producers
Best Supporting Actress in a Play - Lanie Marcantel as Gwendolyn Pigeon in The Odd Couple
Best Supporting Actor in a Play - Billy Walker as Murray in The Odd Couple
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - Drew Hoffpauir as Roger De Bris in The Producers
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical - Hollie Guidry as Phoebe in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Best Actor in a Show - Drew Hoffpauir as Felix Ungar in The Odd Couple
Best Actor in a Musical - Ian Bonin as Leo Bloom in The Producers
Best Actress in a Musical - Tiffany Hochkeppel as Ulla in The Producers
Best Choreography in a Musical - Christina Williams for The Producers
Best Music Direction of a Musical - Kaedron Hall for The Producers
Best Assistant Director of a Show - Charlie Robertson and Angie Sanford for The Producers
Best Director of a Show - Kaleigh Lay for The Producers
Production of the Year - The Producers
At every Essie Awards show, we ask the Director of each production to name someone for the "Spirit of the Show" Award. Winners of these special awards were:
A Gentlman's Guide to Love and Murder - Cae'ly Romero
Nunsense - Jenny Gonsoulin
USO: A Christmas Homecoming - Kevin Judice
The Producers - Ian Bonin
The Odd Couple - David Wattigny
Tarzan - Sinjin Hebert
Auditions coming up
IPAL's Spring Musical is the classic, "Kiss Me, Kate!," with a Cole Porter score and book by Sam and Bella Spewack. The plot centers on the battle of the sexes when former spouses bring their feud to a musical production of Shakspeare"s The Taming of the Shrew. Charlie Robertson is directing.
Auditions are scheduled Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. and Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. For further information contact the director at (337) 256-9962 or ipaltheater@gmail.com. Performances are scheduled March 16-April 2, 2023.
She Loves Me tickets on sale
IPAL's third show of this season is a musical, She Loves Me, directed by Mitchell Prudhomme. The story involves two shop clerks who seldom see eye-to-eye at work, but are unaware that they are secret sweethearts through a "lonely hearts" advertisement. Performances are scheduled from December 9 to December 18, 2022. Tickets are on sale.
Based on the same play as the popular films The Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail, She Loves Merevolves around shop employees Georg Nowack and Amalia Balash who, despite being consistently at odds with each other at work, are unaware that each is the other's secret pen pal met through lonely-hearts ads. This family friendly rom-com set at Christmastime is sure to warm your heart for the holidays.
Meet the cast!
Sinjin Hebert (Hugo) is a 10th grader at NISH, and he is thrilled to be back on stage after a few months off, having starring as Professor Porter in IPAL’s Tarzan this past summer. He is overjoyed to be sharing the stage for the 9th time with his best friend of six years, Ryder Romero. He would like to thank Mitchell Prudhomme for giving him the opportunity to be in this show, and he hopes you enjoy She Loves Me.
Ryder Romero (Viktor) is possibly the reincarnated Benjamin Franklin. This is his 10th IPAL performance in six years. Ryder is a freshman at ULL studying criminal justice.
Korie Boudreaux (Ensemble) has always had a love for theater and musicals although this is Korie’s first play with IPAL. She wouldn’t be here without the loving nudge of her best friend, though. She works at Starbucks and E&E Sports Bar and sincerely thanks her fiancé and 3-year-old daughter for supporting her through this new journey.
Ashton Rogers (Ensemble) is a returning lover of the theater, having participated in theater, chorus, and band in high school. She recently appeared as an intense protestor in Rock of Ages, but she also performed in numerous plays in the early 2000’s, including Fiddler on the Roof, Oliver, Hello Dolly, and Christmas in the Air (four years). Her love for 80’s rock led her, once again, to the stage at IPAL. She is currently a lab tech assistant at the NIRC. Her hobbies include painting, crafting, and anything Halloween. She gives a big thank you to her son and boyfriend for being a huge support system and always believing in her. She also thanks her parents, sisters, and best friend for embracing the neverending musical that she makes life into.
Mara Manuel (Ensemble) is new to the IPAL team! She grew up in Pine Prairie and always dreamed of performing ever since she was young. She attended Southside High School and took theatre there, but her love for the art was reignited after a friend of hers saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway in July 2022. She hopes that working with IPAL will be a good way to meet new people and create new memories.
Lucas Koch (Ensemble) is a 6th year student at UL looking to graduate this coming Spring. This is their first IPAL production, but they did participate in some productions back in high school.
Landon Mogerman (Ensemble) is a 5th year IPAL veteran He is 13 years old and is an 8th grader at Iberia Middle School. He’s an avid Boy Scout who enjoys camping trips and volunteering in his community. Landon is also a master Lego builder, and he has a strong passion for acting. He’s excited to be a part of the She Loves Me cast.
Maddie Richard (Ensemble) is a 6th grade student at Loreauville Elementary. She has been in dancing since she learned to walk, which led to her passion for performing onstage. She’s been exploring theatre at school for the past 2.5 years and feels ready to put what she been learning to good use. This is her first show ever, and she is so excited that it is here at IPAL!
Cosette Prudhomme (Ensemble) is a third grader at Belle Place Elementary. She is a member of the Iberia Parish Talented Program for theatre, music, and art. She enjoys dancing, singing, acting, and playing piano. Previous credits include Gretl in The Sound of Music as well as Ensemble roles in It’s a Wonderful Life, The Music Man, Tuck Everlasting, and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.
Jason Soileau (Ensemble) is a 6th grader at Caneview Elementary school. This is his 3rd production after portraying Young Clyde in the Abbey Players production of Bonnie and Clyde and Young Tarzan in IPAL’s Tarzan. Jason is interested in music and art and can’t wait to learn more in this production.
Ian Lemaire-Menard (Ensemble) is a 7th grader at Forked Island E Broussard Elementary. This is his 4th stage production but first on the IPAL stage. Previously, Ian has performed with CYT Vermilion and Abbey Players. Ian's favorite roles include Young Ted in Bonnie and Clyde and Mr. Beaver in The Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe. When not on stage, Ian enjoys his gaming consoles, playing his trombone, agitating his sister, and growing new things in the garden.
Supported in part by a grant from the Louisiana State Arts Council, through the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding also provided by the Acadiana Center for the Arts.