Returning New Iberia Resident, Cody Simon, didn't just buy a drink at the Quarter Tavern, he bought the whole bar.

After 4 years owning and operating the Quarter Tavern, previous owner Ty Boudoin decided it was time to pass the bar on. Following the unexpected passing of his mother in July of last year and conflicts with his landlord, Boudoin felt it was a necessary change for his family.



Tags