Stickers, also known as stickerweed, spurweed and burweed, germinate in lawns in the fall and produce painful stickers in the spring. 

 Photo by Ron Strahan / LSU AgCenter

Nothing spoils a nice barefooted walk through the lawn more than stickerweed. Also known as spurweed, stickers or burweed, seeds germinate in the fall and winter months in lawns, particularly where the turf is thin or patchy.

When lawns go dormant in the winter, weed problems become evident. Green growth in a brown lawn is a major clue that your lawn is in need of weed control. Good lawn weed control starts in the winter. However, the best control starts now in October and November. Fall and winter are a good time to apply herbicides in warm-season turfgrasses because they are going dormant and because the lower temperatures decrease turfgrass sensitivity to herbicide damage.



