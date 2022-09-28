HBCS 2022 Homecoming Court
Bottom row - Najah Johnson, Bailee Barras, Faith Breaux. Middle row - Nenah Savoy, Hope Hebert. Top row - Charlee Miller, Maddison Boles, Emily Ogea.

 Katie Defelice, HBCS

Highland Baptist Christian School has announced its Homecoming Court and activities for 2022.

The school's Homecoming Game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 against Merryville. The court will be presented at halftime.



