Highland Baptist announces its 2022 Homecoming Court, activities Sep 28, 2022

Highland Baptist Christian School has announced its Homecoming Court and activities for 2022.The school's Homecoming Game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 against Merryville. The court will be presented at halftime.Homecoming celebrations kick off on Oct. 6 with a parade at 5:30 p.m.. It will leave the HBCS gym, go Angers St. to Lewis, turn on Parkview, and then go Duperior to Trotter and back to the HBCS gym.The HBCS Homecoming Court members are:Bottom row- Najah Johnson, Bailee Barras, Faith BreauxMiddle row- Nenah Savoy, Hope HebertTop row- Charlee Miller, Maddison Boles, Emily Ogea