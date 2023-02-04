Adams, Nathan (1)
Nathan Adams of Hanson Memorial High School is the 2022 Diocese of Lafayette Student of the Year. Adams is also a resident of Jeanerette.

 Submitted photo

Hanson Memorial High School senior Nathan Adams has been selected as the 2022 Diocese of Lafayette Student of the Year.

Nathan Adams is the youngest child of Gary and Sandi Adams of Jeanerette. Adams is highly involved on campus and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Student Body President, Drama Club, 2022 All-Academic Football and Cross-Country Athlete, and Quiz Bowl Captain are a few of his many accolades.



