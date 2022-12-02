Citrus is the most popular kind of fruit grown in Louisiana. This time of year, satsumas and other types of citrus are abundant — and delicious. Several biotic and abiotic stresses affect citrus yields, however, and may dishearten home gardeners when they cannot enjoy their harvest.

One issue that the citrus growers face is internal dry rot of fruit. Mature fruit affected by this condition may look healthy on the outside — but peeling the fruit reveals dry, discolored flesh. This internal dry rot is caused by a yeast called Nematospora coryli transmitted by the western leaffooted bug (Leptoglossus zonatus).



Tags