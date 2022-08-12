August 2022 Garden

Get Wet Car Wash is the winner of the Azalea Garden Club beautification award for August.

 Submitted by Azalea Garden Club

The Azalea Garden Club Award for August was presented to Get Wet Car Wash at 1210 Admiral Doyle Drive.

Flowers and plants include yellow calla lilies, yellow, pink and orange lantana, white and purple dianthus, tradescantia zebrina, sunshine ligustrum, and purple and green coleus.



