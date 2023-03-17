clean bedsjpg
After removing weeds from landscape beds, consider putting down a preemergent herbicide and cover the area with mulch.

 Heather Kirk-Ballard / LSU AgCenter

The trees need to be pruned, the lawn needs to be cut, weeds need to be pulled and new mulch needs to be put out. The blueberries need to be picked, the aphids have ambushed the aster and you need to side dress the vegetables.

So your garden is a mess, and you just don’t know where to start. We’ve all been in this predicament at some time or another. Mark Twain said it best when he said, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex, overwhelming tasks into small manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one.”



