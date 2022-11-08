Cooking Greek and Lebanese food has always been a passion for Din Khiemdavanh, and after years of helping others start their own restaurants the New Iberia native has finally decided to put that passion into his own business.

Gyro House, located at 616 S. Lewis St., has been open for about two months and is personally owned and operated by Khiemdavanh, who said he has worked at just about every Greek and Lebanese restaurant in the area at some point.



Tags