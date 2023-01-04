(Editor's Note: This column by Catherine Wattigny appeared in a previous version of the Daily Iberian and is the perfect column and recipe as we start the new year eating healthy)
In her book-length essay, “A Room of One’s Own,” Virginia Woolf, a well-known modernist English writer of the 20th century stated, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”
While the words, “dined well” may leave room for some interpretation, research supports the findings that good nutrition does contribute to good mental health.
Our energy level, physical health and mood can be influenced by what we consume in meals and snacks. Food designated as “comfort food” improves mood as it reminds us of home, family and friends. Most of us can relate to the low energy levels and strong desire for a nap after a heavy, calorie-laden Thanksgiving meal.
Along with the type and amount of foods consumed, other factors weigh in to influence our brain function and mental health status. The nutritive value of food received from the vitamins and minerals they contain is necessary for maintaining energy supplies, coordinating the activity of nerves and muscles, and protecting the brain.
Omega 3 fatty acids found in fish and fish oil are beneficial to neural functioning, while leafy greens and cruciferous vegetable such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts are filled with the antioxidant Vitamin C, a powerful brain protector. Spinach is a good source of folate, a B vitamin which helps support the production of serotonin and dopamine, two feel-good neurochemicals.
Many other foods also provide antioxidant protection to the brain. Avocados, oils, nuts and seeds supply Vitamin E. Chocolates which contain at least 70 percent cocoa, along with apples, red and purple grapes, red wine, onions, tea and beer contain flavonoids, another class of antioxidants. Berries also are known to be a rich supply of antioxidants.
Energy levels, which can enhance or detract from brain functioning, may be determined by the foods and liquids we consume, as in the consumption of whole grains such as oatmeal, oat bran, and brown rice which help to stabilize blood glucose levels.
Concentrated sweets can cause a sudden energy spike followed by a sudden drop, decreasing glucose, the main source of fuel for the brain. This occurrence can produce feelings of tiredness, irritableness and trouble concentrating.
Proper hydration in the form of water is an important factor in brain functioning, as three-fourths of the brain is made up of water. The caffeine found in coffee can improve attention span, reaction time and other mental skills. Alcohol consumed in moderation protects the heart and brain by preventing blockages in blood vessels.
Timing and size of our meals have a direct effect on our sleep patterns, which can be adversely impacted by large meals eaten late at night. A sounder night’s rest and increased mental alertness the next day can be achieved by eating on a regular schedule and earlier in the evening. A small snack or glass of milk before bedtime will prevent waking up hungry during the night.
With the month of May being designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, we may do well to stop and consider our dietary habits and judge whether or not our own nutritional intake is efficiently providing food for thought.
The following recipe is loaded with vitamins and nutrients and is sure to brighten any mood.
Fruits of Summer Salad
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 Tablespoon poppy seeds
1/4 cup olive oil
2 Tablespoon sesame seeds
1/4 cup toasted, chopped pecans
1 1/2 teaspoons minced onions
1 pound lettuce greens of choice
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/2 to 1 cup strawberries, hulled and sliced
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 cup blueberries
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
Begin by preparing the dressing.Combine the sugar, poppy and sesame seeds, minced onion, paprika, vinegars and oils. Refrigerate until ready to use. Extra dressing can be kept up to two weeks in the refrigerator.
Toast pecans on baking sheet in 350 degree oven for 6-10 minutes with care not to burn. Combine greens, sliced strawberries, blueberries and pecans in salad bowl. Drizzle dressing on salad just prior to serving.