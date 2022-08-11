(Editor's Note: As part of National Catfish Month, the Daily Iberian staff is sharing their favorite dishes. Today, Editor John Anderson picks his favorite dish ... and drink ...and explains why)
Last week, these pages were graced by two incredible favorite recipes. One was a blackened catfish and savory cheese grits from Daily Iberian Account Executive Cae'ly Romero. The other recipe was Greek catfish with hummus from Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly.
With so many great dishes to pick from to make an incredible dinner, I'm going to dial it back a little to breakfast and lunch.
A few weeks ago the amazing Catherine Wattigny had recipes and some photos. They included Bojangles Sushi and Oyster Bar, one of my favorite spots to walk from the office to grab food. There are so many within walking distance, and then the pallet continues to be spoiled as I visit other restaurants in New Iberia and the region.
However, sometimes with a Friday night meal, there comes some great craft beers or incredible, inspired house cocktails.
The next day, everything you need to tackle the weekend starts with catfish. my family loves a Bloody Mary. But to get to lunch, you need a little catfish to go down with the drink. Thanks to the Catfish Institute for filling in the blanks and reminding me of the perfect drink and po boy for lunch.
Spicy Fried Catfish Bloody Mary
2 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets, cut into chunks
Vegetable oil for frying
2 tablespoons hot sauce
¾ cup yellow cornmeal
¼ cup flour
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
Long skewers
BLOODY MARY
Bloody Mary mix
Vodka
Pickled vegetables such as okra, green beans, pearl onions, etc.
PREHEAT fryer to 350° F. PLACE the catfish in a small bowl, add the hot sauce and toss to coat. In another bowl, COMBINE the cornmeal, flour and seasoning. Lightly COAT the catfish in the cornmeal mixture, and shake off excess. PLACE in the fryer, and cook for 4 to 6 minutes. SKEWER the catfish with the pickled vegetables, and serve with a Bloody Mary over ice.
Now you had you delicious drink and breakfast, your next meal is going to be a simple lunch.
That's why I love this catfish po boys covered with a three-ingredient cajun slaw.
I would suggest you send a family member or a friend to the store for fresh-made french bread, and in return you make them a dish for lunch as well.
The lunch
Catfish Po boys Topped with a 3 Ingredient Cajun Slaw
Ingredients
4 fried U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish pieces
Fresh French Bread
1.5 cups raw broccoli slaw mix
1/3 cup of tartar sauce
1-2 tsp crystal hot sauce
Directions
In a bowl mix together broccoli slaw, tartar sauce, & crystal hot sauce. Cover & chill in fridge for at least 15 minutes
Toast French Bread
Assemble po boys with slaw & catfish pieces. I used 2 filets per sandwich.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.