Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

(Editor's Note: As part of National Catfish Month, the Daily Iberian staff is sharing their favorite dishes. Today, Editor John Anderson picks his favorite dish ... and drink ...and explains why)

Last week, these pages were graced by two incredible favorite recipes. One was a blackened catfish and savory cheese grits from Daily Iberian Account Executive Cae'ly Romero. The other recipe was Greek catfish with hummus from Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.