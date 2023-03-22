Editor's Note: As we hit spring in full stride it reminds us of one of Catherine's best columns and fun recipe you can make without going to Florida!)
“I only hope that we don’t lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse.” These words by Walt Disney, were seen on signs during a recent family trip to Walt Disney World. During a visit to that truly magical kingdom, it was hard to imagine that such a world of fantasy and make-believe could have originated with a mouse.
In the short film, “Steamboat Willy” produced in 1928, the great animator Walt Disney introduced Mickey Mouse. His words, “If you can dream it, you can do it,” took on a reality that has transcended time.
Following many other successful films, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1938, “Pinocchio” in 1940, “Dumbo” 1941 and “Bambi” 1942, Disney’s dream continued with the development of a huge amusement park to educate and entertain adults and children.
In July of 1955 in the farming community of Anaheim, California, Disneyland opened its doors, and in 1965 work began on an even bigger theme park in Orlando, Florida. Walt Disney died in 1966, and Walt Disney World opened in his honor on October 1, 1971.
Epcot, one of the four theme parks in Disney World, stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. It is divided into two sections, Future World, and World Showcase.
It is in World Showcase, which includes pavilions of eleven countries, that one can dine on foods from around the world. The countries represented, the United States, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Norway, China, Germany and Italy, were staffed by natives of those countries proficient in English and enthusiastically spoke of their own countries and customs.
In addition to enjoying the lush gardens, beautiful flowers and whimsical Disney character topiaries located throughout the grounds, we sampled dishes such as Mexican street corn, seared scallops with French green beans and butter potatoes with brown butter vinaigrette.
Of course when touring Disney World with young granddaughters, it is essential to meet all the Disney princesses that time, energy and moods would allow. These magical and memory-making events were experienced during dinners at restaurants resembling castles and offering cuisines of the different countries.
Although our granddaughters were more interested in meeting Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” we enjoyed a taste of Norway at the Akeshus Royal Banquet Hall. Here we sampled native dishes such as Norwegian meatballs with mashed potatoes, Laks, a grilled fillet of salmon with a ragout of white beans and bacon, Raspeballer, a Scandinavian potato dumpling with zucchini, leaks, peas and mushroom in a coconut-curry sauce.
Another favorite dining experience was at the Biergarten Restaurant, representing the foods of Germany. While listening to polka music, we enjoyed braised red cabbage, traditional sausages, sauerkraut, schnitzel, and for desert, Black Forest cake.
A favorite adult dining experience was enjoyed at Monsieur Paul, a French restaurant designed by the famous French chef, Paul Bocuse, from Lyon, France. Since his death in 2018, his son continues to run the very successful company which has restaurants in Europe and in Disney World.
The magic of Disney — all started by a mouse named Mickey — lives on today in the hearts of all who have experienced the dream of Walt Disney. You can create your own magic at home and celebrate the flowers and plants of spring with this easy, light and tasty dessert.
SPRING CELEBRATION CAKE
I 4-serving size Instant Vanilla pudding (may use fat-free, reduced calorie pudding)
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained, in its own juice
1 cup thawed whipped topping (may use Lite whipped topping)
1 10-ounce round angel food cake, evenly cut horizontally into three layers
1 16-ounce carton of fresh strawberries (3/4 cup sliced and coarsely chopped)
3/4 to 1 cup fresh blueberries
Mix dry pudding mix and pineapple with juice in medium bowl. Stir in chopped strawberries and whole blueberries.
Gently stir in whipped topping. Place bottom cake layer, cut side up, on serving plate. Top with 1 ½ cups of pudding mixture.
Cover with middle cake layer and top with 1 cup of pudding mixture. Top with remaining cake layer and spread top with remaining pudding mixture. Refrigerate at least one hour.
Garnish with remaining whole strawberries. Store leftover desert in refrigerator.
CATHERINE WATTIGNYembraces the “joire de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.