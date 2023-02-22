With my background as a registered nurse, I find myself naturally drawn to topics on health and wellness, and as a lover of food and good nutrition, my interest is piqued when the two areas converge.
Such was the case one day while listening to a radio talk show on the Martha Stewart channel.
An author, Terry Walters, was being interviewed about her new book, “Clean Food”, and the concept caught my attention. Not being able to resist the urge to add another cookbook to my already large, ever-expanding collection, I ordered the book, intent on improving the nutritional standards of the food I serve on my family’s table.
The book, with recipes divided into seasons and produce grown in each of those four seasons, provided much information on ways to improve health and well-being, eating for balance, and the nutritional content of foods and grain produced today.
Although I found the recipes to be somewhat foreign to my traditional style of South Louisiana cooking, the concept of clean eating is a sound one. We are made aware of the concerns of additives put into the processing of the food which we eat daily, and we cringe when hearing news reports of illnesses caused by tainted food we may have unknowingly consumed.
Clean eating is basically eating produce that’s in season, and when available, grown locally.
By choosing produce harvested during a region’s growing cycles, we can reduce consumption of foods that are out of season, hence reducing our intake of imported produce from foreign countries where the use of pesticides may not meet the standards of those found in the United States.
By opting for local produce when available, we also support our farmers who labor long hours to provide fresh, healthy food for our tables, and in doing so, maintain the nutritional benefits that may otherwise be lost through processing.
We are fortunate that in this area of South Louisiana we have access to many seasonal foods from which to choose. Local produce is now easier to find in area supermarkets, as well as in farmers’ markets and on pick-your-own farms. Some of the delicious fruit and vegetables found in spring and in the up-coming summer season includes: asparagus, basil, beets, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, and blackberries. Late spring and summer will bring treats such as blueberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn and melons.
If you would like to add the low calorie and beneficial nutrients of beets to your diet, the following recipe is a good one. Beets contain vitamins A and C, Vitamin K, folate and fiber. A word of caution should also be issued, however. Care should be taken when cooking beets, as the juice from cooked beets can turn clothing, dish towels, and even wooden spoons a pretty shade of pink!
Sweet and Sour Beets
1-3 lbs. fresh beets, washed, with green stems and roots trimmed
½ cup water
¼ cup vinegar
2 tsp. cornstarch
4 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. orange marmalade
Directions:
Put beets in large saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until beets are tender.
Drain, cool, peel and dice the beets.
In a saucepan, combine water, vinegar, and cornstarch, and bring to a boil.
Cook and stir for one to two minutes.
Remove from heat, stir sugar and marmalade into mixture, incorporating well.
Add diced beets and allow to stand for one hour so flavors can set.
Heat through just before serving.
Note: Recipe may be made sugar free by using sugar-free brown sugar as a substitute, and eliminating, or using sugar-free orange marmalade.