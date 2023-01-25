cooking
Buy Now

Evelyn Bergeron proudly displays her hand-written recipe book which she gave to her grandmother for Christmas.

If you have already abandoned your New Year’s resolution for 2023, don’t feel alone. It is said that approximately two thirds of the of those who make resolutions at the beginning of a new year drop them within a month. While making resolutions at the beginning of a year can be beneficial for the motivation and fresh start that it provides, in order to break one habit successfully, it must be replaced by another healthy habit that gives us pleasure.

To this end, in this first month of January, I’d like to suggest a resolution that may sound counterintuitive to the many new diets that were adopted and since fallen by the wayside. That new resolution is to eat for happiness.

Attachment (3).JPG
Buy Now

Evelyn Bergeron proudly displays her hand-written recipe book which she gave to her grandmother for Christmas.
IMG_1896.jpg
Buy Now

Heavenly hash is a favorite of chocolate lovers on Valentines Day and throughout the year.


Tags