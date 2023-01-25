If you have already abandoned your New Year’s resolution for 2023, don’t feel alone. It is said that approximately two thirds of the of those who make resolutions at the beginning of a new year drop them within a month. While making resolutions at the beginning of a year can be beneficial for the motivation and fresh start that it provides, in order to break one habit successfully, it must be replaced by another healthy habit that gives us pleasure.
To this end, in this first month of January, I’d like to suggest a resolution that may sound counterintuitive to the many new diets that were adopted and since fallen by the wayside. That new resolution is to eat for happiness.
There are many definitions of happiness, and each individual may define it and perceive it in different ways.
Scientific studies have shown that consuming delicious and wholesome foods, along with being physically active, creates a balance in our gastrointestinal tract and brain which can influence our moods and sense of happiness. Omega 3 fatty fish and dark leafy greens support healthy brain function, while eating a variety of foods, especially fruit and vegetables helps maintain the good bacteria in our GI system.
Clean eating, or the habit of eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables, fish, nuts, and whole grains is associated with a lower incidence of depression. Water is another important factor in our happiness and productivity, as staying hydrated contributes to better memory, clearer thinking, and improved mood. The Mayo Clinic states that the average, healthy adult living in a temperate climate should have about 15.5 cups a day for a man, and about 11.5 cups a day for a woman.
Food doesn’t have to always be the most nutritious to yield health benefits.
Indulging in cravings at times, while being aware of our body’s signals and eating mindfully when hungry will lessen the guilt and feelings of failure when one abandons a healthier diet plan.
The practice of making wise food choices and eating when hungry is known as intuitive, or mindful eating. With mindful eating, a person is aware of their hunger cues, makes nutritious choices in what food they reach for, and indulges in a favorite food at times without feelings of guilt.
Though certain medical conditions can prevent one from following this type of eating plan, research is showing that it yields the benefits of less calories being consumed, fewer food cravings, a better self-image, and weight management over time. Though not the aim of this method of eating, weight loss can also be a beneficial side effect.
Unless a medical condition, as a food intolerance or allergy exists, some foods such as pasta, cheeses and dairy which some may consider bad, can be enjoyed when eaten in moderation.
Nutritional benefits found in two ounces of dried pasta contain 200 calories, protein equivalent to one egg, along with fiber, iron, and B vitamins. Dairy products such as milk and cheese are a good source of vitamin B 12 and calcium, while providing carbohydrates and protein needed by the body.
Coming together, sharing a meal with family and friends, whether eating at home or dining out, can be the ultimate source of happiness.
Sharing happy memories and making new ones over food lifts the mood, and the socialization in later years reduces cognitive decline, leading to longer, happier lives.
There are ways in which happiness is derived from food other than in its consumption. The possession of old cookbooks, handed down from parents or grandparents with memories of cherished recipes, or the gift of new cookbooks, as one in particular that I received this Christmas, warms the heart and provides food for the soul.
This cookbook is one that will remain at the top of my extensive library of cookbooks, as it is handwritten by our eight-year-old granddaughter, Evelyn Bergeron. According to her mom, our daughter Leah, who shares a mutual love of cooking and experimenting with new recipes, Evelyn decided she wanted to compose her own cookbook for me, AKA Grand.
After ordering a small, hardcover book with blank pages, she researched recipes on the internet, picked out a few she felt I would like, and saved them in her favorites. Every day after school she sat down to write each recipe, in her third grade printed handwriting, even cutting out a picture of one recipe she copied into the book.
The first page of this treasured keepsake also included a very accurate list of measurements and equivalents. Though we haven’t yet had the opportunity to prepare the recipes together, I look forward to that time at which we will be putting into practice this new resolution for 2023, that of eating for happiness.
With Valentines Day just around the corner, and candy taking center stage, this recipe for Heavenly Hash will satisfy anyone’s craving for chocolate.
MICROWAVE HEAVENLY HASH CANDY
1, 12 ounce bag Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
3 TBS Butter or Margarine
1, 14 ounce Can Sweetened Condensed Milk
1 tsp. Vanilla
Pinch of Salt
1, 10.5 ounce Bag of Miniature Marshmallows
1 cup of coarsely chopped Pecans, or nuts of choice
Cooking spray for greasing pan
Combine chocolate chips, butter or margarine, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and salt in large, microwaveable bowl, stir to mix. Microwave on high, one minute at a time, stirring well after each minute, till mixture is completely melted and shinny.*
Stir in pecans and miniature marshmallows till all are well coated, working quickly to prevent marshmallows from melting. Spread into lightly greased 9 x 13 pan. Allow to cool. In warmer temperatures, refrigerating candy works best. Cut into squares after candy has set and enjoy.
*This process may be done on top of a double boiler. Since the power of microwave ovens vary, the chocolate should be stirred well and checked after every minute to ensure proper melting and prevent scorching of chocolate.