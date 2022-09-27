Flanagans capture Azalea Beautification Award for September STAFF REPORTS Sep 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award for September went to Jimmy and Kathleen Flanagan for their home at 309 Indest Street in New Iberia. The Azalea Garden Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award for September went to the beautiful yard at 309 Indest Street in New Iberia.The home of Jimmy and Kathleen Flanagan is surrounded with shell ginger, lantana, asparagus fern, agapanthus, polka dot plant, silver morning glory, and Egyptian star cluster to name a few.Azalea is a member of District III Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Azalea Beautification Award Morning Glory Botany Shell Ginger Asparagus Fern Garden Clubs Inc. September Agapanthus Most Popular Westgate celebrates Homecoming starting Tuesday “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Daigles net La. Bass Anglers win with 12.44 in Atchafalaya Basin ULL announced New Iberia's Richard as a member of its Homecoming Court MARRIAGE LICENSES - SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 After so-so first day, Suit, Griffon reel in enough bass to win 2-day tourney Loreauville rallies, then stumbles, in 35-21 loss to North Vermilion