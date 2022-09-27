September 2022

The Azalea Garden Club Beautification Award for September went to Jimmy and Kathleen Flanagan for their home at 309 Indest Street in New Iberia.

The home of Jimmy and Kathleen Flanagan is surrounded with shell ginger, lantana, asparagus fern, agapanthus, polka dot plant, silver morning glory, and Egyptian star cluster to name a few.



