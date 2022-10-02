New Iberia native Christian J. Simon has appeared in 23 movies and televisions shows and hundreds of episodes. Here is just a sample of his work and the character he played from his IMBD page:
2022 Under Wraps 2 (TV Movie)
Gilbert
2019-2022 T.O.T.S. (TV Series short)
Freddy the Flamingo / Freddy
- Baby Fliers/TOTS the Musical (2022) ... Freddy
- Jingle Birds/The Iceberg Alley Winter Games (2022) ... Freddy
- Tommy Triplebeak/TOTS In Space (2022) ... Freddy
- Biggest Lovey Ever/Family-versary (2022) ... Freddy
- Best Bird Detectives/Super-Duper Switcheroo (2022) ... Freddy
(70 more episodes)
2021 Roman to the Rescue (TV Series)
2019-2021 Sydney to the Max (TV Series)
Leo Webb
- Any Given Sunday Brunch (2021) ... Leo Webb
- Pie Hard (2021) ... Leo Webb
- Praise Your Voice (2021) ... Leo Webb
- My Cousin Lexi (2021) ... Leo Webb
- Family Buy (2021) ... Leo Webb
(Plus 57 other shows)
2021 Under Wraps (TV Movie)
Gilbert
2020-2021 The Gumball Chronicles (TV Series)
Darwin
- Mother’s Day (2021) ... Darwin (voice)
- Vote Gumball ... and Anyone? (2020) ... Darwin (voice)
2020-2021 The Casagrandes (TV Series)
Casey
- Home Improvement/Undivided Attention (2021) ... Casey (voice)
- An Udder Mess/Teacher’s Fret (2021) ... Casey (voice, uncredited)
- No Egrets/Meal Ticket (2021) ... Casey (voice)
- Fails from the Crypt/Bad Cluck (2020) ... Casey (voice)
- Bo Bo Business/Blunder Party (2020) ... Casey (voice)
(Plus four other episodes)
2017-2020 Puppy Dog Pals (TV Series)
Stephan / Mouse
- Pups on Parade/Pop’s Promise (2020) ... Mouse (voice)
- Birthday Heroes for Hero/Maple Cheer up (2020) ... Stephan (voice)
- Turkey on the Town/Friendship Feast (2019) ... Stephan (voice)
- Adopt-A-Palooza/The Legend of Captain Wunderbark (2019) Stephan (voice)
- Return to the Pumpkin Patch/Haunted Howl-oween (2017) Stephan (voice)
2019-2020 Disney Animals (TV Series)
Freddy the Flamingo
- Special Delivery with T.O.T.S. — Baby Babirusas (2020) ... Freddy the Flamingo (voice)
- Special Delivery with T.O.T.S. — Baby Porcupines (2020) ... Freddy the Flamingo (voice)
- Special Delivery with T.O.T.S. — Baby Butterflies (2020) ... Freddy the Flamingo (voice)
- Special Delivery with T.O.T.S. — Baby Purple Martins (2020) ... Freddy the Flamingo (voice)
- Special Delivery with T.O.T.S. — Baby Zebras (2020) ... Freddy the Flamingo (voice)
(A total of 12 episodes)
2020 The Casagrandes Familia Sounds Podcast
Casey
- Mystery of the Hallway Gunk (2020) ... Casey (voice, as Christian Simon)
2019 Darwin’s Yearbook (TV Series)
Darwin
- Teachers (2019) ... Darwin (voice)
- Sarah (2019) ... Darwin (voice)
- Alan (2019) ... Darwin (voice)
- Carrie (2019) ... Darwin (voice)
- Clayton (2019) ... Darwin (voice)
(Plus other episodes)
2019 Archibald’s Next Big Thing (TV Series)
Benny
- Dino-Can-Do/The Big Bad Bug (2019) ... Benny (voice, as Christian Simon)
2017-2019 The Amazing World of Gumball (TV Series)
Darwin Watterson / Bexi
- The Inquisition (2019) ... Darwin Watterson (voice)
- The Decisions (2019) ... Darwin Watterson (voice)
- The Revolt (2019) ... Darwin Watterson (voice)
- The Mess (2019) ... Darwin Watterson (voice)
- The Heart (2019) ... Darwin Watterson (voice)
(A total of 30 episodes)
2019 Future Man (TV Series)
Lil Jimmy McGurgan
- The I of the Tiger (2019) ... Lil Jimmy McGurgan
2018 Insecure (TV Series)
Lil Chris
- Better-Like (2018) ... Lil Chris
2018 Teachers (TV Series)
Greg
- All by Myselfie (2018) ... Greg
2018 Alexa & Katie (TV Series)
Student #2
- Winter Luau (2018) ... Student #2
2017-2018 We Bare Bears (TV Series)
Shady / Additional Voices
- Baby Bears Can’t Jump (2018) ... Shady (voice, as Christian Simon)
- Lazer Royale (2017) ... Additional Voices (voice)
2018 The Loud House (TV Series short)
Casey
- City Slickers/Fool Me Twice (2018) ... Casey (voice, as Christian Simon)
2017 The Mick (TV Series)
Donny
- The Homecoming (2017) ... Donny (as Christian Simon)
2017 Iman and the Light Warriors (Short)
Iman
2016 Bricks (Short)
Young black
2016 Whipclip Presents ‘No I Didn’t’ (TV Mini Series)
Ashton
- Baseball Game Proposal Gone Horribly Wrong (2016) ... Ashton