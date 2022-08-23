Purchase Access

The Acadian Museum of Erath, Louisiana, has formed an Ambassador of Art program for area artists who specialize and promote Acadian-themed art.

Andrew Perrin, chairman of the executive committee, said, “We are proud to announce our new partnership with Cecilia “Ceci” O’Keefe Neustrom as an Acadian Museum Ambassador of Art.”



