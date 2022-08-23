The Acadian Museum of Erath, Louisiana, has formed an Ambassador of Art program for area artists who specialize and promote Acadian-themed art.
Andrew Perrin, chairman of the executive committee, said, “We are proud to announce our new partnership with Cecilia “Ceci” O’Keefe Neustrom as an Acadian Museum Ambassador of Art.”
The affiliation will grant Ceci the full use of the museum’s extensive Acadian collections and historical documents, as well as joint participation with the museum in public events.
Ceci’s art primarily focuses on portraiture and figurative art, and for nearly a decade, her subjects have been the descendants of the first Acadian settlers in Louisiana.
Thus far, she has produced a dozen portraits in what she calls her Acadian Heritage Series.
The portraits are up-close and personal paintings in which her “descendent” models are dressed in clothing reflective of the 1700-1800s.
The model’s family surname and crest are included in the portrait. By painting what she calls the “spirit and soul “of the Acadians, Ceci is furthering the mission of the Acadian Museum.
Several of her pieces will be displayed during the upcoming Grand Reveil Acadien in early October as well as the 2024 Congrès mondial acadien in Nova Scotia.
Her entire collection will be highlighted during a presentation at the Hilliard Art Museum on the UL campus in Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.
In explaining the relevance of its new program, museum founder Warren A. Perrin said, “Art has a great ability to connect people to their culture and history. Understanding one’s heritage can generate heightened social awareness and strengthen a community’s character.”
The museum’s Art Director Mary Perrin noted that, “Art binds and strengthens a community’s character. It brings people together, both physically—at galleries, museums, performance spaces—and culturally, through its ability to tell a community’s shared story, to inspire reflection, and to form connections that transcend differences. We are delighted that our alliance with Ceci and her art will further the realization of these goals.”
For more information, call the Acadian Museum at 337-456-7729 or consult info@acadianmuseum.com. The Acadian Museum is located at 203 S. Broadway, Erath, Louisiana. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-4:00 and Saturday 10:00 to noon. On the web: https://www.acadianmuseum.com
