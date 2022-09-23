Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators.

This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in Central America. You may see a few stopping to refuel on their migration this month and into early October. If the food is plentiful, some hummingbirds overwinter in southeastern coastal states such as ours.



