Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be leading a special Mass on Nov. 11 dedicated to military veterans.
A Veterans Day Mass will be held at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
This is the second year in a row that the bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette will say a Mass dedicated to local military veterans at the cemetery located in Iberia Parish.
The Mass has previously been attended by local members of the Iberia Veterans Association, Parish President Larry Richard and devout Catholics in the area.
The mausoleum at the cemetery is turned into a devout room of prayer for the Mass, along with small American flags that are passed for those attending the service.
Holy Family Cemetery is located on Curtis Lane in New Iberia and managed by St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The cemetery contains a mausoleum as well as regular graves for funerals.
Along with honoring local veterans, the purpose of the Mass is also to pay respects to soldiers across the country as well as those who were killed while serving.
“We honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice of their own lives, those who served and are now deceased and those who served who are still alive,” Deshotel said during last year’s Veterans Day Mass.
“They’ve made the sacrifice of their lives for others,” he said. “And as Holy Scripture says there’s no greater love than to lay down our lives for others.”
The Veterans Day is open to the public, and all are encouraged to join the faithful in honoring military veterans.
Mass to honor those who protect life
The Diocese of Lafayette will also be holding a White Mass in Lafayette on Oct. 18 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Mass, sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and the Diocese of Lafayette, will recognize the ministry of those who protect life and care for the ill and dying such as physicians, nurses, care ministers, chaplains and mental health workers.
