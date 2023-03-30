St. Edward Catholic Church and St. Jude Catholic Church finished off a three-night Lenten Mission this week with a variety of events to celebrate the Holy time in the Catholic Church.
The collaboration started Monday with the Rev. Ajani Gibson at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville giving a talk accompanied by The Spiritual Men and Women Gospel Group.
On Tuesday, the mission continued at St. Edward Catholic Church with special speaker Dustin Bertrand giving a special presentation on “The Power of the Sacraments.”
Bertrand, an Abbeville native, has been part of pro-life ministry affiliated with the Catholic Church and gave a talk based on his life as well as the recent work of the ministry in recent weeks.
A packed house at St. Edward was present for the event, with people coming all the way from St. Martinville to take part in the event that was part of the Lenten celebrations that is drawing to a close in coming weeks.
“It’s a privilege to be able to host all of you in our beautiful church to those that have come from that distant land called St. Martinville,” Bernard joked at Tuesday’s event.
As part of the event, confession was also available with several priests available for the sacrament while the event was going on.
The Rev. Don Bernard, pastor of St. Edward Catholic Church, commended both the high volume of people that showed up as well as the priests and deacons who helped to make the event possible.
“We are all here to give God praise,” one attendee said at the event.
The mission continued into Wednesday, where a special Mass was held with homilist Deason Roland Jeanlouis related to the Eucharist. The event featured music by the St. Edward and St. Jude choir and was also held at St. Edward Catholic Church.
Lenten celebrations and missions have been happening all over the Diocese of Lafayette with observant Catholics attending a variety of talks, prayer retreats and Masses in order to take part in the religious occasion for the Catholic Church.