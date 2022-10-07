October Rally at Mt. Olive on Sunday By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Oct 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mt. Olive Baptist Church #1 — Freetown will be celebrating its 149th annual October Rally on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.The event will feature guest pastors Rev. Donald Wright (Star Pilgrim Baptist Church) and Rev. Carl Lewis (Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Mt. Triumph Baptist Church and Union Sixth District Moderator).The event will feature worshipping and praising God, and the public is encouraged to help spread the gospel. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rally October Pastor Christianity Worship Donald Wright Carl Lewis God Moderator Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular New Iberia's Justin Champagne's song with Snoop Dogg drops with video Five men cited for over-the-limit shrimping violations by LDWF Homecoming Court announced at Highland Baptist Christian School Banana’s bad luck rubs off on Romero, Menard at nationals Tigers retain top spot in latest LSWA prep football poll Color key to Romero, Hebert win in CBH New Iberia's Disney Channel star Christian J. Simon enjoying Under Wraps 2 movie premiere with family CHS celebrates homecoming Separate trials, separate states for two New Iberia men, both found guilty Gumbo Championship to take place in downtown New Iberia