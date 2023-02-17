Mt. Olive to celebrate 150 years BY STAFF REPORTS THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Feb 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Olive Baptist Church #1-Freetown is inviting the public to share in its 150th church anniversary on March 12 beginning at 10 a.m.The guest minister will be the Rev. Mark Lewis, former pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia and now associate pastor of Lilly Grove Baptist Church in Houston.The church asks the public to join in them as they gather to worship and praise God for 150 years in existence.The church also asks for choirs, soloists, and other musicians to join in the milestone celebration.For more information, contact Deacon Kenneth Simon Sr. at 519-5639. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian February 17, 2023 12 hrs ago Most Popular Fast, furious, 16-shot barrage starts with Migues in the Basin Iconic Quarter Tavern under new ownership 'We're not kidding' NIPD busts mother, child on drug and gun charges Company to provide elderly transport in Jeanerette Competition heating up in NIRD Jr. NBA league Museum goers go gaga at annual Teche gala Life behind the lens: David Guidry’s decade of shooting CHS athletics Manslaughter case of former St. Martin deputy finally ends with sentencing ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets right the ship with district win over Carencro