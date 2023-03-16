Mount Carmel to celebrate anniversary BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Mar 16, 2023 16 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Carmel Baptist Church is inviting its church family as well as the public to worship and celebrate the church’s 168th anniversary on March 23, 24 and 26.Join Mount Carmel as the church gives God the glory to 168 years of service. If you are unable to attend, the church asks to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.All monetary donations to Mount Carmel Baptist Church are welcomed and appreciated. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 14201, New Iberia, La, 70562-4201.The anniversary colors are royal blue and silver. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian March 16, 2023 10 hrs ago Most Popular Missing New Iberia man found dead in St. Martin Parish Mailing meth in children's toys lands New Iberia man in prison for 10 years NISH falls to Ponchatoula in Division I finals Pedestrian killed, driver wanted in hit-and-run Senior Spotlight: Makenzie “Mak” Bonin 'Kiss Me Kate' to run on Essanee stage PHOTO GALLERY: NISH school spirit invades Marsh Madness at state finals Fruge chosen as middle school teacher of the year Leadership Iberia graduate promoted at JD Bank Thirty inmates baptized at Iberia Parish Jail