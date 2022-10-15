The Chapel of Divine Mercy will begin an Adoration Commitment Weekend starting Oct. 29 and ending Oct. 30.
The group will be speaking at all Masses across New Iberia about the benefits of Eucharistic Adoration and encouraging local Catholics to get involved in the practice.
“Our community adoration chapel, located at St. Peter Church is ready to return to Perpetual Adoration involving all of New Iberia’s Catholic community,” according to a prepared statement.
The group invites parishioners from every church parish to take part in the Lord’s True Presence in the Holy Eucharist.
The event is designed to encourage praying for each other, for the clergy and for the community as a whole.
“By committing to spend one hour each week with Jesus, you will see how each prayer, each hour and each adorer through God’s grace can bring changes to our community, our country and the world,” according to the statement.
The Chapel of Divine Mercy is also looking for volunteers to get involved in the event. Volunteering to assist can sign up after Masses for going promotions or day-to-day management.
Eucharistic Adoration is the Catholic practice to pray to Jesus Christ before the Eucharist at their local parish.
“The Eucharist represents the body of Jesus, the son of God who died so that humankind could have eternal hope.” according to catholicworldmission.com. “Catholics believe that, in communion, we receive the actual body of Jesus. In that moment, you share in Christ’s suffering on the cross.
It’s a sobering, beautiful concept to meditate on, one that can leave you with feelings of overwhelming love and adoration for Jesus and His work on the cross.”
Perpetual Adoration allows for parishioners to access Eucharistic Adoration at a time that fits the schedule of interested local Catholics.