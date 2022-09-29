Homecoming service at Morning Star Pilgrim Baptist Church By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Sep 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morning Star Pilgrim Baptist Church will be celebrating their 40th annual homecoming service on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.The Rev. Allen Randle Sr., pastor of the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church of New Iberia Franklin and Abbeville will bring the message.Organizers urge those interested to come out and have a “joyous and blessed time uplifting the name of Jesus.”For more information, contact Sis. Mary Delores Kay at 276-4861. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Allen Randle Sr. Homecoming Star Pilgrim Baptist Church Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church Of New Iberia Franklin And Abbeville Christianity Message Organizer Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 30, 2022 1 min ago Most Popular Westgate celebrates Homecoming starting Tuesday It's homecoming week at Loreauville High School “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Justin Hebert Senior Spotlight: Catholic High School dance captain Amelie Anslem Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court Pedestrian killed in St. Martin Parish, one arrested Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Another successful Sugar Cane Festival Livestock Show