The Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank announced the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Iberia Parish to be Lillian and Ernest P. “Topper” Breaux, Jr.
"Ernest and Lillian have made their life together in New Iberia and remained pillars of the Iberia Parish community. This continues to be demonstrated through their decades of commitment to education, business ethics, strong family values, community service, and unwavering faith," said the CFA in a statement announcing the honors.
The Breaux’s inspiration for giving originates from their parents. Lillian’s mother’s stories of doing without and relying on the community coming together to help one another during the war years, as well as her father’s stories of taking care of siblings, impacted her philosophy on giving. Topper’s family was always generous to those in need … "you never left their home without something gifted to you."
According to the Breaux’s, “The gift of charity to nonprofits is important as it helps to improve the quality of life for others, builds stronger communities and support for those who are in need while promoting good values, and inspiring others to do the same.”
“Topper and Lillian Breaux’s leadership in philanthropy are best illustrated by their commitment to faith, education, and business ethics. For over 50 years, Topper and Lillian have given their heart and time in supporting the values of
selfless leadership through their community.”, said Amy Breaux Vidrine.
Leaders In Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals, couples, and corporations who have supported nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools through charitable giving and/or philanthropic work.
Individuals and couples are selected from each of the eight parishes of Community Foundation of Acadiana’s (CFA) primary service area which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes.