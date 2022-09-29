Ernest & Lillian Breaux
Buy Now

The Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank announced the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Iberia Parish to be Lillian and Ernest P. “Topper” Breaux, Jr.

 Image provided by the Community Foundation of Acadiana

The Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank announced the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Iberia Parish to be Lillian and Ernest P. “Topper” Breaux, Jr.

"Ernest and Lillian have made their life together in New Iberia and remained pillars of the Iberia Parish community. This continues to be demonstrated through their decades of commitment to education, business ethics, strong family values, community service, and unwavering faith," said the CFA in a statement announcing the honors.



Tags