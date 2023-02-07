Artichoke Spinach Cheese Casserole Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you love spinach artichoke dip, this is a great side and will be well-received by family and friends who don't even like artichokes!Artichoke Spinach Cheese Casserole2 packages (10 ounces each), frozen, chopped spinach, thawed1 jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 8 ounce package of cream cheese2 tablespoons softened butter or margarine4 tablespoons milkPepper to tastePreheat oven to 350 degrees. Put artichoke hearts in medium casserole. Squeeze spinach dry. Arrange spinach evenly over artichoke hearts.Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth, gradually add milk. Spread over spinach, add pepper to taste. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Bake covered for 40 minutes.Uncover and bake another 10 minutes.Serves 6. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Artichoke Spinach Casserole Food Gastronomy Cheese Cream Cheese Butter Margarine Food Industry Agriculture Most Popular Westgate sends seven to college ranks on National Signing Day Mardi Gras parade season kicks off in New iberia Westgate’s Latulas caps fantastic week with LA Tech commitment PHOTO GALLERY: Mardi Gras Parade season kicks off in New Iberia Thompson chosen as High School Teacher of the Year ARREST REPORTS Students of the year recognized Biologists, bass fishermen rejoice as hydrilla returns to Toledo Bend Jeanerette Mardi Gras celebration returns Gala live auction items announced