Living in Louisiana has many advantages, including our subtropical climate that supports the growth of many different types of plants that require warm, humid temperatures. This include citrus trees, which are native to subtropical and tropical climates and are winter hardy in USDA plant hardiness zones 9a through 11. Louisiana USDA hardiness zones cover 8a through 10a.

In the southern part of the state — especially along the coast  — citrus trees thrive outdoors with few problems when it comes to temperatures. However, citrus diseases have devastated the commercial industry. In central and northern Louisiana, which are in zones 8a and 8b, citrus must be grown in a greenhouse or brought indoors during cold months when there is a threat of frost. Growing citrus in containers can help with this.



