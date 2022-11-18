Church announcement BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Nov 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greater Powerhouse Revival Cener will be presenting Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Dec. 4.The event will take place at noon at the LaQuinta Inn in Franklin.Speakers for the event are Prophet Charles Banks, Bishop George Austin III and Bishop Harry Glover.Please call 346-369-3265 for Bishop Harry Glover for further questions. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harry Glover Charles Banks Revival Cener George Austin Iii Friends Day Noon Speaker Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Wattigny’s tenure at Catholic High ends as Panthers drop to LCCP in first round Youngest CHS Fishing Team duo notches another high finish in tournament Five local teams still in the hunt WANTED: The 'fake' nurse who worked in New Iberia and posted selfies Vehicular homicide: Woman killed after four-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Martin Parish State Police: Failure to yield results in double fatal accident in Iberia Parish ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets shine against St. Martinville in hoops jamboree Column: The bumpy road of politics in New Iberia PHOTO GALLERY: New Iberia Holiday Vendor & Craft Event at New Iberia City Park Saturday