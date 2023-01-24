DARE
The D.A.R.E. graduation class of 2023 from the Chitimacha Tribal School. The graduation ceremony was celebrated with the Chitimacha Tribal Police.

 Submitted Photo

On Monday, the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department held the 2022-2023 D.A.R.E. graduation at the Chitimacha Tribal School.

In a statement, the Chitimacha Tribal Police highlighted the efforts of the graduates.



