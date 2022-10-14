Bright and cheery yellow sunflowers are popping up everywhere — in ditches along roadways, in open fields, along fence lines and from woodlands to swampy areas. Spread among other native species such as goldenrod (Solidago spp.), blue mistflower (Conoclinium coelestinum) and late boneset (Eupatorium serotinum), they dot the fall landscape like a painting of a serene meadow of flowers.

According to the National Sunflower Association, native sunflowers were a common crop among American Native tribes throughout North America. The sunflower has been cultivated by natives since about 3000 B.C. Archaeologists suggest that the sunflower may have been domesticated before corn.



