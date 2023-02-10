5AE2F3BE-3080-4C6F-B6C7-50FDAA266808jpeg

Farmers markets help support communities and Black farmers. 

 LSU AgCenter file photo

For nearly 50 years, Black History Month has been celebrated in the U.S. The story took root when Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard-trained historian, and minister Jesse Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1926. The official monthlong celebration did not begin, however, until 1976, and is widely recognized as a time to highlight the achievements of Black Americans.

During this month, we should recognize and celebrate those Black Americans who had a lasting impact on both horticulture and agriculture. One of the most highly recognized figures is, of course, George Washington Carver, who in 1896 was the director of the Agriculture Department at Tuskegee University in Alabama. Known most famously for hundreds of inventions of products made from horticultural crops such as peanuts, soybeans and sweet potatoes, he is one of the most important figures in regenerative farming and environmental sustainability.



Tags