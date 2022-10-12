101222-teche-chs2022queen
Catholic High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen is Ruth Alycee Marie Helms. 

 Image provided by Catholic High School

Catholic High School's Homecoming Royalty was announced at halftime of the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30.

The 2022 Homecoming Queen is Ruth Alycee Marie Helms. Ruthie is the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Shelli Helms and is a senior at Catholic this year.



