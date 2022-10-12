Catholic High School Homecoming Queen named From staff reports Oct 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Catholic High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen is Ruth Alycee Marie Helms. Image provided by Catholic High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Catholic High School's Homecoming Royalty was announced at halftime of the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30.The 2022 Homecoming Queen is Ruth Alycee Marie Helms. Ruthie is the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Shelli Helms and is a senior at Catholic this year.The first maid is Emma Kate Schexnayder and the second maid is Madilyn Clause. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homecoming Ruthie Catholic High School School Homecoming Queen Maid Shelli Helms Travis See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Most Popular Gumbo Cookoff winners announced New Iberia child killed in pedestrian accident on Sunday NISH announces its Homecoming activites, court Missing person remains found in Iberia Parish, two in custody for murder Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Gumbo Cookoff brings visitors across the state to New Iberia for competition The Amazing Avery: A look at the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen Primeaux family gardens earn October's Garden of the Month award Highland Baptist Christian School Homecoming Queen announced Razzle-dazzle plays guide Panthers past Ascension Episcopal