It’s not a bad idea to be conservative. Whether we are talking about environmental conservation or being fiscally conservative, as gardeners, there are decisions we can make to conserve money and resources.

One such way is reusing potting soil. Many home gardeners today grow annuals, herbs and vegetables in containers and are very productive, but these plants complete their life cycle in one year’s time. If plants were healthy and just died at the end of their life cycle, the pots and media can be reused and replanted with next season’s plants.



