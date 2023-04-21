terranium
Buy Now

A wide variety of small plants can be used in terrariums. Wardian cases were used in the Victorian Age to protect plants during long-distance travel. 

 Photo by Heather Kirk-Ballard / LSU AgCenter

Terrariums are a fun, low-maintenance way to bring the beauty of nature indoors and make a great addition to any home. Creating a terrarium is a fun and easy project that can be done in a short time and enjoyed for many years.

Rooted in the Victorian Age (pun intended), terrariums were popular in the mid-1800s. When Europeans traveled, they used Wardian cases, an early type of terrarium to protect plants during long-distance travel. They also were used to grow tropical plants indoors.



Tags