BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS The Blessed 7: Babies born at Iberia Medical Center Aug 19, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERDe’Meko Da’Nell Archangel, son of Destiny C. Darby and Edward J. Archangel Sr., born July 21, 2023; weight 6 pounds.Haizelle Isabelle Onellion, daughter of Heaven Alice Latiolais and William O. Onellion, born August 1, 2023; weight 5 pounds 8 ounces.Ivy Kate Brooks, daughter of Michele Leigh Derouen and Trevon Wayne Brooks, born August 2, 2023; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.Atticus Kai Hickey, son of Rachel & Bradley Austin Hickey, born August 2, 2023; weight 5 pounds 15 ounces.Kehlani Janae Marks, daughter of Dimond De’Shon Marks, born August 3, 2023; weight 7 pounds 1 ounce.Griffin KJ Inthavongsy, son of Taylor and Danail Inthavongsy, born August 5, 2023; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce. Mrs. Inthavongsy is the former Taylor Touchet.Hayson Jrue Elliot, son of Shavone and Herman Jerome Elliot, born August 10, 2023; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Elliot is the former Shavone Mitchell. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Most Popular ‘We made it home,’ Franklin residents pour love into their community New name, same game: Berry Bowl gets fresh redesign ahead of prep football season Iberia Airport Authority expanding commercial access to Acadiana Regional Lasting legacy: Uncle's Barbeque Sauce VIDEO and PHOTO GALLERY: Who's Who at the Best of the Teche Westgate’s Landry ready for breakout season Arson investigation turns into arrest for human trafficking Louisiana 318 repairs to begin Wanting Moore: The Natural Path for New Iberia native The church was alive that day: Drive thru prayer service at Church on the Rock-New Iberia