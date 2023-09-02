BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Local birth announcements Sep 2, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERStacy Marie Melancon, daughter of Cameron R. Durocher and Trenton J. Melancon, born August 14, 2023; weight 5 pounds 15 ounces.An’drea Armani Comeaux, daughter of Nikita and Marcus Jude Comeaux, born August 16, 2023; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Comeaux is the former Nikita Morvant.Kaylix Niklaus D’Amico, son of Kaitlyn Paige Jones and Austin Tyler D’Amico, born August 17, 2023; weight 9 pounds 7 ounces.Tyrone Xavier Scott Jr., son of Roberta Mary Savoie and Tyrone Xavier Scott, born August 17, 2023; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 2, 2023 16 hrs ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Jeanerette to hold first French bread festival What a ‘wacky’ way to finish 2023 as Theriot, Savoy catch 1 to be No.1 The 16 marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk fo the Courts office Ricky Gonsoulin announces withdrawal from Parish Presidents race OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Baquet, others looking forward to CHS Fishing’s 3rd year in LHSBN Public help sought in locating Iberia Parish woman ‘We’re going to have a piece of our parish missing:' Local church members reflect on impact of two special figures A birthday like no other: Hebert celebrates 68th on stage at Cajun Muscle TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries